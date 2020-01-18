LIFE Reaches One Day Volume of $3,144.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. LIFE has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $3,144.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.45 or 0.02809440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010939 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00197946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00030912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00131102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

