Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $214.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.75% from the stock’s previous close.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

LGND stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.39. The company had a trading volume of 315,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,177. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $130.50. The company has a current ratio of 33.15, a quick ratio of 32.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.55.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 388.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

