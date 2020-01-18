Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $2.20 on Top Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $8.49 million and $2.84 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00024695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 47.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00671678 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008088 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

