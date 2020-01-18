Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after buying an additional 48,861 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 226,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after buying an additional 52,975 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lincoln Electric news, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $557,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,319.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LECO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.83. 156,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.57 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

