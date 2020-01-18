Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%.

LIND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Sidoti cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of LIND traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.73. 93,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,833. The company has a market capitalization of $874.94 million, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $19.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

