Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral”

Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIND. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NASDAQ LIND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.73. The stock had a trading volume of 93,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $874.94 million, a PE ratio of 73.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 56.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

