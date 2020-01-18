Liquidity Network Market Cap Achieves $428,309.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $428,309.00 and $36,499.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.02804300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00200881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030551 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

