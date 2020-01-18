LiteDoge Price Tops $0.0000 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 290.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. LiteDoge has a market cap of $112,762.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 208.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,378.10 or 2.05937464 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000377 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

