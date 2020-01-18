Lition (LIT) Price Down 15.4% This Week

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Lition token can now be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Dcoin and Bibox. Lition has a total market cap of $438,927.00 and $118,667.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lition has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lition

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 145,138,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,682,869 tokens. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog . The official website for Lition is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins

Buying and Selling Lition

Lition can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

