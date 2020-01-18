Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total transaction of $416,485.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,991 shares of company stock worth $13,890,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 20.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,883,000 after purchasing an additional 115,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after buying an additional 125,376 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 25.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $190.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.