LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.06). LivePerson reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.69 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Shares of LPSN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.30. 376,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of 1.01. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $42.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

In related news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,106 shares of company stock worth $1,136,598. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 269.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LivePerson by 111.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

