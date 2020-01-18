Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 312 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 145,186 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 275,668 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,473,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 20,221 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.97.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $167.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $102.17 and a one year high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1,274.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day moving average is $143.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

