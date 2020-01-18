Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLOY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

LLOY traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 58.45 ($0.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,978,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.99. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

In other news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

