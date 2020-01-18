Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Logitech International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush cut Logitech International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 250,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.25. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,566,206.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,445 shares of company stock worth $8,544,661 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,481,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 130.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 347,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,870,000 after buying an additional 196,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 149,578 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Logitech International by 1,259.8% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 139,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Logitech International by 105.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 134,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

