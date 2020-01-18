Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,534,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,769 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,742,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,003,000 after acquiring an additional 35,809 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,682,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,974 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 8,529.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,314,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,852,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,688,000 after purchasing an additional 457,104 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,491. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.