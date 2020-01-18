Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 395.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,996,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,604,000 after acquiring an additional 86,518 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3,210.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,171,000 after acquiring an additional 409,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

OGE traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 866,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,408. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.