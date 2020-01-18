Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $28,765,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 98.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,426,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,505,934,000 after purchasing an additional 255,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.36.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $259,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT traded up $0.90 on Friday, hitting $109.97. 962,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,092. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.85 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

