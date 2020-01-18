Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,929.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,566,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,798,000 after buying an additional 15,750,661 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,448 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,278,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,651 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,258,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,701,000 after purchasing an additional 991,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 700,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 15,401,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,542,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 15.99%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.58.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock worth $5,013,869 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.