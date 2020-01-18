Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 31,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,376.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,628.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total transaction of $104,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,660,457 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.62. 1,854,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.51. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $199.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

