Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,564,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

