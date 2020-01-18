Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 4.4% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $122.36. 5,913,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

