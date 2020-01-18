LUXCoin (LUX) Trading 18.8% Higher Over Last Week

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and $10,046.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

