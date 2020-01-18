MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 403,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 174,203 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 523,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

