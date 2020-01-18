Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Receives $4.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TUSK. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Wexford Capital Lp bought 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 495,089 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,026,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 255,588 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 200,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 188,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $80.14 million, a PE ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76. Mammoth Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $24.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

