Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $59,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28,932.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,380,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 166.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,766 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $67,620,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at about $52,774,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,498,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,467. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

