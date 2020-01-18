Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,818,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,944,000 after acquiring an additional 671,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,690,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,376,000 after buying an additional 714,051 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 12,160,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after buying an additional 939,435 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 21,821.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after buying an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.17. 14,070,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,387,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.61.

In other Sirius XM news, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,460.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

