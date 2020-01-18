Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 850 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. 26,564,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,964,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

