Manchester Financial Inc. Takes Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Baxter International by 1.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Baxter International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $89.73. 4,474,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,692. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $84.33. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $68.69 and a 52-week high of $90.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.64.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

