Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 123,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of MPC stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. 5,865,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,115. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.