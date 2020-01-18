Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.49) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.70) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 225.07 ($2.96).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 187.05 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.20 ($4.03). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.