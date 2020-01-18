Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 116.25 ($1.53).

MARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marston’s to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marston’s to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of MARS traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 121.30 ($1.60). 1,115,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. Marston’s has a fifty-two week low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company has a market cap of $801.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Marston’s’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Marston’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

