MassGrid (MGD) Price Hits $0.0077

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. MassGrid has a market cap of $585,915.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 38.7% against the dollar. One MassGrid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,924.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.96 or 0.01936907 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.53 or 0.04127044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00680075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00789068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00105319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010200 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00025346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00656721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,639,417 coins and its circulating supply is 76,248,117 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.