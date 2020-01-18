Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Major Shareholder Foundation Mastercard Sells 38,536 Shares of Stock

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $12,217,068.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,454,539,948.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mastercard alerts:

On Tuesday, January 14th, Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $2,036,340.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $2,099,466.54.

On Friday, November 1st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.13, for a total value of $2,097,656.46.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42.

On Monday, October 28th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.89, for a total value of $2,058,136.38.

On Friday, October 25th, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.56, for a total value of $2,040,563.52.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total value of $1,974,646.44.

On Monday, October 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.96, for a total value of $2,051,122.32.

MA stock opened at $323.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.56. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $196.60 and a 1 year high of $324.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura increased their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.64.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.