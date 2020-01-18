Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,216. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.11. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.88) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Maxar Technologies by 564.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $3,127,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 63,873 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

