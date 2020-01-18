McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Gap Down to $0.78

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.82, but opened at $0.78. McDermott International shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 9,462,757 shares trading hands.

MDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank started coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on McDermott International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.00.

The stock has a market cap of $127.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.48.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDermott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of McDermott International during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of McDermott International by 37.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 31,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

