Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $151,515.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,659.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,110 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,702,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $44.08.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

