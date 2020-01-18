Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,450 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,629,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 326,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.49. 2,673,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 44.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.22%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $84.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

