Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Lakeland Bancorp accounts for 2.1% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $7,346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 320,364 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 301,870 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 313.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 132,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 158.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 106,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.97. 91,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,192. The stock has a market cap of $854.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.