Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,987 Shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in nVent Electric by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 168,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 119,451 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,303,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 204,605 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $4,904,381.85. Also, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,559.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Gabelli lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 734,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $559.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

