Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $169.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.56.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.09 million. On average, research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the second quarter worth $514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 83.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

