MediShares Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, MediShares has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $294,199.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi.

MediShares Profile

MediShares was first traded on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

