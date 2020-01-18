Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

Get Meet Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Meet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of Meet Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.77. 1,785,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,887. The company has a market capitalization of $413.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Meet Group has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of Meet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Meet Group in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Meet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Meet Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Meet Group in the third quarter worth about $151,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meet Group (MEET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.