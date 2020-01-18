MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$9.25 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised shares of MEG Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.55.

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.74. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$4.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -7.91.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$791.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

