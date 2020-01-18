Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $75.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Didier M. C. Thibaud sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $256,935.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,003,279.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,498 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

