Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 40,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,427,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,178,000 after purchasing an additional 630,178 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a $32.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

KHC opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

