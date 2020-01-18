Merit Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,603 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.57 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

