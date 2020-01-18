Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 92,062.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 165,713 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 91,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $699,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $40.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

