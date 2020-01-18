Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $238,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

NYSE:BSX opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Williamson Scott acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 107,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $4,846,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,030,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.