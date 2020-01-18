Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFA opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.51. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 60.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $190,006.30. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

