Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,481 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $118,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in American Express by 352.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 517,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after acquiring an additional 164,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $131.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $96.37 and a 52-week high of $131.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

